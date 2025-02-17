North Shields apprentice hails McDonald's scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For almost two decades McDonald’s has been offering award-winning apprenticeships, with more than 20 programmes offered to the brand’s employees across the UK and Ireland.

Available for restaurants in local communities across the country, apprenticeships combine workplace training with studying, It’s a great option for those looking to earn while they learn, and with a dedicated mentor assigned at the beginning of their journey, apprentices are fully supported throughout the programme.

The company is proud to have achieved its Plan for Change goals of supporting 3,000 apprentices by 2025.

James Thorne, chief people officer at McDonald’s UK & Ireland, said: “At McDonald’s, we’re incredibly proud of our award-winning apprenticeship scheme. It opens doors for our people, fuels personal growth, and builds lasting careers.

Robert Macciocchi, from the Coast Road McDonald’s in North Shields

"Alongside our Franchisees, we offer a wide range of apprenticeship programmes, including a unique opportunity for our managers to gain a degree while working. It’s a fantastic ‘earn while you learn’ alternative to traditional education paths. Seeing the positive impact on personal and career development for people across our business is truly inspiring. If you’re considering an apprenticeship, McDonald’s is the place to be.”

Robert Macciocchi from North Shields recently completed a Level 3 Hospitality and Supervision course at the Coast Road McDonald’s restaurant in North Sheilds. Throughout his apprenticeship, Robert received valuable support from his coach and teammates, enabling him to successfully complete the course.

He has acquired essential skills in customer service, communication, problem-solving, decision-making, cost control, budgeting, and inventory and stock management. Robert is now looking into Level 4 courses to further develop his knowledge of McDonald's, with the aspiration of becoming a First Assistant at the Coast Road restaurant in the future.

Robert said: "Working at McDonald's has given me options I just didn't have before, and I'm already using my new skills developed in my role. My family, friends and teammates are really behind me and my long-term goal is to become a First Assistant at the Coast Road McDonald’s one day."

Bill Liddy, who owns and operates eight McDonald’s restaurants across Tyne and Wear and Northumberland, including Coast Road, said: “People are at the heart of the business and it is vital that everyone in my team feels encouraged and supported to follow their ambitions. Being able to offer Robert the flexibility to complete his studies and the apprenticeship is fantastic, we are all very proud of what he has achieved.

“I hope to see more people like Robert to not just work in our restaurants but take advantage of the learning and development programmes McDonald’s has on offer. We're committed to providing our employees with the support they need to succeed."

McDonald’s also offers a School Leaver Degree Apprenticeship which is currently open for internal and external applications. Those selected will gain invaluable skills learnt on-the-job in this 5-year fast-track to management programme. Graduates of the programme will achieve a Level 3 Hospitality Supervisor and Level 6 Chartered Management Degree Apprenticeship. Suitable candidates are placed in local restaurants and the programme is available in England.

