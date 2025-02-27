North Shields business celebrates staff qualifications as two local youngsters excel

A NORTH Shields opticians is celebrating the achievement of two of its staff as they gain industry qualifications, strengthening the store’s service offering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specsavers North Shields staff Codie Slipper and Meg Robinson have both been recognised for their hard work.

Codie, who is from North Shields and went to John Spence High School, has passed her apprenticeship with distinction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meg, meanwhile, joined the business as a pre reg and has recently qualified as an optician.

Codie Slipper and Meg Robinson.

The Whitley Bay local flourished in her testing with top marks and an abundance of green mazes – a metric system the store uses to measure customer service.

Mitch Robb, retail director at Specsavers North Shields, says: ‘We are so proud of both Codie and Meg as they take this next, exciting step in their careers.

‘Not only is it positive for their career progressions, but it is also a huge boost to the North Shields store to have more qualified excellence in the building assisting customers.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specsavers North Shields’ optometrists are experts in looking after people’s vision and managing their eye health.

If you do notice something unusual with your eyes or vision, you should make an appointment with your optometrist as soon as possible.

To book an appointment or speak to a member of the team at Specsavers North Shields store, visit or go to https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/northshields