Stack Newcastle and its shipping container concept proved hugely popular in Pilgrim Street and spawned the Seaburn site, which has also proved a hit, attracting 700,000 visitors in its first year of trading – despite having a reduced capacity due to Covid restrictions.

But today owners Danieli Holdings have announced that the original site will close to make way to make way for the Pilgrim Place development works, with its last day being Monday, May 2, 2022.

Neill Winch, CEO of Danieli Holdings, said: “It is with huge regret that we are announcing the closure of STACK Newcastle. After four years at Pilgrim Street, STACK Newcastle will close at midnight on Monday 2 May 2022 to make way for the Pilgrim Place development works.

Stack Newcastle

"We have been working closely with the landlord to keep STACK onsite for as long as possible, however, we have reached a stage in the Pilgrim Quarter redevelopment works that requires the land we occupy to be vacated.

“Although this is devastating for the team, tenants, and our customers, we have always known the site was going to be temporary and that there were longer term plans for the site to be redeveloped. The Pilgrim Quarter scheme is an exciting project bringing thousands of office workers into the city centre which will no doubt have a positive effect on the local economy and city centre businesses.

"This morning we had the difficult task of sharing this news with our staff and traders who are the backbone of the operation and have worked tirelessly over the past four years to bring you an exciting and unique venue.

"We can’t thank them enough for all of their hard work and dedication to making STACK the huge success it has become. Wherever possible we will be relocating staff to our other venues or supporting them to find new jobs.

"We know that the closure of STACK will also mean the closure of some of the independent street food/retail businesses. We appreciate this is not ideal, however, we strongly believe they have all created offerings that will continue to thrive as they find new premises, and we hope people will continue to support them at their other locations or new venues in the future.

“We have had an amazing four years, welcoming over three million visitors and have been overwhelmed by the support everyone has shown us.

"Together we have shared STACK’s of street food, STACK’s of live music and STACK’s of fun. Our loyal customers have filled our venue with an unforgettable atmosphere, smiling faces and best of all joy! The good times would not have been possible without them and we thank them dearly for making STACK their own.

"We hope everyone will join us over the next 6 weeks to celebrate STACK and continue the party right up to the final hour.”