Painting the path to success, AFL Decorating and Maintenance thrives with a Start Up Loan delivered by Business Enterprise Fund

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Zac Winter, the founder of South Shields-based company AFL Decorating and Maintenance, is living proof that hard work and determination can turn a passion into a thriving business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After working for a friend’s company with no prior experience, Zac discovered his love for decorating and maintenance, which led him to start his own venture.

In March 2024, Zac took the leap to go out on his own, investing in a van and using word-of-mouth referrals to grow his client base. With his friend’s company still acting as a connection for potential work, Zac’s business quickly gained momentum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After setting up a Facebook page to increase visibility of the business, AFL’s customer base quickly grew. Despite initial worries about attracting enough customers, Zac’s faith in his skills and commitment to his craft paid off.

AFL Decorating and Maintenance

As his business flourished, Zac realised the need to invest in updated equipment to enhance his services. From dustless sanders to sprayers, the latest home improvement tools were essential but expensive, especially in a market where quality and efficiency are key. However, there weren’t any small business grants available in his local area, it was then that he got in touch with TEDCO Business Support who recommended the Business Enterprise Fund (BEF) for help.

Thanks to a £3,500 loan from the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme, alongside support from BEF, Zac was able to make these crucial investments in his business. The new equipment has improved both the speed of his work and the health and safety of his practices, allowing Zac to deliver even better results for his clients. The finance has helped him meet growing demand, while also giving him the tools needed to stay ahead of the competition in an evolving industry.

Zac described his loan journey as smooth and insightful, with expert guidance from Shannon Donaghy at BEF, who walked him through every step of the process. As someone who describes himself as “not naturally business-minded”, Zac appreciated the support he received from BEF, from help with figures and forecasts to completing the application itself, he described the support as invaluable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zac Winter, Founder of AFL Decorating and Maintenance said: "Starting my own business was a big leap, but with the Start Up Loan and support from BEF, I was able to invest in the tools I needed to grow. The process was a real learning curve, but the guidance I received made all the difference. I’m excited about the future and the opportunities ahead and I’m grateful for the support that’s helping me take my business to the next level."

Shannon Donaghy, Associate Investment Manager at BEF said: "It’s been a pleasure working with Zac on his journey to grow AFL Decorating and Maintenance. His determination and passion for his work is truly inspiring. We’re delighted to have been able to support him with the right funding at the right time, helping him to invest in the equipment he needed to scale his business. Zac’s commitment to providing high-quality services and connecting with his community shows just how far he’s come, and we look forward to seeing his business continue to thrive."

Bill Hartshorne, Business Advisor at TEDCO said: “Zac came to TEDCO Business Support with a clear vision for his business, and it’s been fantastic to see him turn that into reality. From mapping out his business plan to securing funding, we’ve been there to help him lay the foundations—and now he’s really painting a bright future for himself. His success is well deserved, and we’re always here if he needs a steady hand along the way.”

Shaun Fooy, Senior Network Manager for the North East of England at the British Business Bank, said: “Through the support of our Start Up Loans programme, Zac has grown AFL Decorating and Maintenance into a thriving business and he’s already looking to expand even further. For first-time entrepreneurs, starting a business can feel intimidating, but Zac’s story should inspire others to take that leap. We remain dedicated to helping the smaller business ecosystem in the North East thrive and look forward to seeing what is next for Zac.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After launching AFL Decorating and Maintenance last year, Zac is already planning for the future. He’s committed to growing his business, maintaining steady work with loyal clients, and continuing to provide high-quality services. Zac is focused on building a strong local presence, recently hosting a giveaway on Facebook to connect with his community.

His future plans include expanding his reach, with hopes of securing more commercial jobs, like his recent project with Starbucks, and continuing to network with builders and joiners to grow his connections in the industry.

Zac’s story is one of perseverance, learning, and making the most of available resources. As his business continues to grow, he is committed to delivering excellent service, expanding his client base, and investing back into his company to ensure long-term success.