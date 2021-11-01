Earlier in October, South Tyneside Council’s planning department received an application for the site off North Farm Road.

This aimed to determine if prior approval was needed to demolish a large building.

The Siemens site is currently split in two, with shop eight to the west and shop seven to the east.

Siemens in Hebburn.

According to the planning application from the company, the shop seven building is earmarked for demolition as it is “now surplus to requirements with all facilities relocated into shop eight.”

A demolition method statement from the applicant also set out measures to reduce the impact of works on neighbours, such as the residential estate to the north, allotments and the adjacent shop eight premises.

Measures range from safe controlled access to and from the active demolition zones and a traffic management plan, to site security and an area of the site being designated for the cleaning of vehicles.

The demolition method statement adds: “Working systematically through the building, the framework to be demolished / dismantled in a controlled manner down to ground level.

“Framework sections to be cut down where necessary [with the] exact method to be determined by the principal contractor.

“On completion of the demolition / dismantling of the building, the resulting scrap metal will be processed and loaded onto wagons or skips and removed from site.”

The works will also be monitored by the Siemens PLC health and safety department, which will carry out independent checks and audits.

Subject to approval from the council, demolition works are expected to take place between January-August 2022.

For more information on the demolition application, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/1008/21/DEM