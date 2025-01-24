Plans to transform former waste operator site in South Tyneside into logistics hub get green light

Hedley Planning has secured approval for 100,000 sq ft of new logistics space on the site of a former waste management firm in South Tyneside.

The move sees the status of the former Biffa unit on the Simonside Industrial Estate on Shaftesbury Avenue changed from general industrial to storage and distribution accommodation for the logistic company DHL.

The approval also paves the way for the erection of a new canopy which will provide additional protection for staff against the elements and UV rays while also keeping them dry, improving standards of health and safety across the site.

The decision follows an £8million investment by owners Kans and Kandy Property, which bought the site in 2021.

The unit, which has been re-categorised as A rated for energy efficiency subject to the installation of recently approved solar panels for the site, has undergone substantial repairs including improvements to the building fabric.

A new storage and distribution hub is now planned for the site - the operator has been confirmed as DHL, a global leader in the logistics industry.

Hedley Planning, which has overseen the planning application, said the approved proposals will support the local area and regional supply chain.

The proposals also include 38 vehicle parking spaces to support future workers sustainably traveling to and from the site with EV charging facilities expected to be installed.

Hedley Planning’s managing director Sean Hedley said: “Close to the A19 and Tyne Tunnel, this development is a big boost for the Simonside Industrial Estate and wider area.

"It comes as businesses continue to look to take advantage of quality industrial accommodation in a great strategic location with excellent transport and port links.

“We are seeing demand for decent industrial space in the region remaining high.

"New properties such as this one which benefit from investment in good planning, and the latest renewable energy technologies and sustainable construction materials, are always sought after.”

Peter Razaq, co-founder and chairman at Kans and Kandy, has said previously: “This building is a great addition to our growing, diverse portfolio of land and properties.

"In line with our focus on creating a sustainable legacy, it has been incredibly important to us to go the extra mile to make this building as green as possible.”