Port of Tyne helps smaller businesses connect with investors in the maritime industry

The Port of Tyne is leading an initiative to connect North East businesses with investors in the maritime industry.

Venture Connect is an initiative that helps to connect North East SMEs (small to medium sized enterprises) with investors to help drive sustainable innovation within the maritime industry.

The 2050 Maritime Innovation Hub is a collaborative initiative that is by the Port of Tyne and its partners, which include Connected Places Catapult, Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult (OREC), Nissan, and the Department for Transport.

Following the success of the Venture Connect programme in 2024, applications are being accepted until the end of January for the 2025 Venture Connect Green Investment Programme.

The Port of Tyne has stated that participants will benefit from expert coaching, tailored one-on-one mentorship, and access to a robust network of investors and peers.

The Port of Tyne is helping North East SMEs connect with maritime industry investors. | Google Maps

The programme aims to support innovators addressing critical maritime industry challenges such as decarbonisation, clean energy transition, battery technology, green logistics, and climate resilience.

Julia Prescott CBE, Deputy Chair at the Port of Tyne, has given an insight into the goal of the Venture Connect programme and how it can help those who take part.

She said: “Watching last year’s Venture Connect participants pitch their businesses on stage at Maritime Innovation Week was incredibly exciting.

“The goal of Venture Connect is to create a supportive community of people dedicated to helping these innovators succeed.

“This reflects the collaborative and nurturing ecosystem the programme has cultivated.”

Dr Jo North, Innovation Ecosystem Director at the Port of Tyne, has expressed her pride in how successful the 2024 programme was and expressed that the Port is ready for the 2025 intake.

She commented: “The North East has a thriving tech and innovation ecosystem, and the return of Venture Connect will build on this momentum.

“We’re so proud of the eight participants in our 2024 programme and all that they have achieved.

“We’re ready for the next cohort to spark green growth and ambition, not just locally, but across the wider maritime industry - driving collaboration, investment, and tangible commercial opportunities.”

The Port of Tyne has confirmed that applications for the 2025 Venture Connect programme are open now.

Any interested SMEs can visit portoftyne.co.uk/about-us/2050-innovation-hub/venture-connect for more information and to submit their applications.