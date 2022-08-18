Port of Tyne supports South Tyneside community charity BLISS=Ability
A healthy lifestyle advice and weight-loss support service for disabled and vulnerable residents has been given a boost.
Community charity BLISS=Ability provides vital support and advocacy services for disabled, unemployed and vulnerable residents in South Tyneside, including health and wellbeing courses and activities, IT and digital media training, and volunteering opportunities.
The charity’s wellbeing programmed is being supported by Port of Tyne Community Action Fund at the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland.
The charity’s ‘Weigh to Go’ service supports wheelchair users and those with mobility issues who may struggle to lose weight due to reduced physical activity. The service also fulfils the wider need for social contact and support for those who may have been further isolated by the Covid-19 pandemic.
With the support of a grant from the Port of Tyne Community Action Fund and one other community action fund, BLISS=Ability has covered some of the costs of the Weigh to Go programme, including a staff member to manage the use of the accessible scales, room rent and purchase of a laptop.
Sharon Bell, chief officer at BLISS=Ability said: “The support from the Community Action Fund has helped us continue to provide our essential ‘Weigh to Go’ service.
"We have an inclusive and holistic approach committed to enhancing people’s social care, health and well-being by providing customised personal development support, training and activities designed to improve choice, opportunity, and independence to enhance people’s quality of life, and we fully embrace the definition of a disability defined in The Equalities Act 2010.”
Laura Stuart Parks, Head of People at Port of Tyne commented: “BLISS=Ability is a fantastic service for the residents of South Tyneside and we are very proud to have been able to support through the Port of Tyne Community Action Fund.
"The service itself is crucially important for disabled people and those with mobility issues, but just as important is the wider social contact and support that comes with it for those who may find themselves more isolated. We look forward to hearing how the sessions continue to go!”
The Port of Tyne Community Action Fund was created in 2007 to support community projects in North and South Tyneside to help communities thrive, improve health and wellbeing, and supporting children and young people to thrive.