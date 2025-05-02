Post office in an ‘affluent village location’ goes up for sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

West Boldon Post Office and Village Store has been put up for sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Boldon Post Office and Village Store, on Addison Road, in West Boldon has been brought to the property market by Rook Mathews Sayer for an asking price of £45,000.

According to the estate agent, the business is a “genuine retirement sale” which is based in a “prime main road position”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It states: “We are delighted to offer for sale this well-established Post Office and retail business, occupying a single-storey detached premises in a prominent location within the desirable area of West Boldon, Tyne & Wear.

“The property features a traditional pitched slate roof and offers a total internal floor area of approximately 34 sq. m. (366 sq. ft.).

“Internally, the layout comprises a well-presented open-plan retail area, a small stock room, and staff WC facilities. The shop is attractively fitted and well-maintained, making it ready for immediate trade.

West Boldon Post Office & Village Store, on Addison Road, in West Boldon is on the market for £45,000. | Google Maps

“The retail space includes a dedicated Post Office counter and till, along with a range of fixtures and fittings such as a chilled drinks display, wall shelving, and a coffee machine, offering a convenient and efficient setup for daily operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The business offers postal services, PayZone, Amazon Pickup, and retail items including newspapers, alcohol, cards, snacks, and hot beverages.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a turnkey operation with potential to grow through the introduction of new product lines or services, subject to the necessary consents.

“The business benefits from a loyal local customer base, with additional footfall generated by its accessible location on a main road through a busy residential area.”

You can view the listing at: https://www.rookmatthewssayer.co.uk/property/west-boldon-post-office-village-store-addison-road-west-boldon/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.