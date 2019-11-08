£120million hotel, homes and office plan approved for land beside Newcastle United's St James's Park home

A daytime view of the proposed Strawberry Place development in Newcastle. It had been argued the Strawberry Place site would spoil a famous view of St James’ Park stadium and would prevent possible future development of the ground’s Gallowgate end but council planners went along with the application for the Strawberry Place site, which could generate 1,200 jobs. Photo credit: Ryder Architecture/PA Wire of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Supporters also argued the scheme would prevent possible future development of the ground's Gallowgate end but council planners went along with the application for the Strawberry Place site, which could generate 1,200 jobs.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger previously praised St James's Park, saying it "dominates the skyline" and was a "sporting citadel".

Fans walking to a game from the city centre are afforded an imposing view of the ground above them as they make their way up past Strawberry Place.

Permission has been granted for a £120 million development of homes, offices and a hotel in Newcastle despite opposition from football fans who said it will spoil a famous view of the St James's Park stadium. Photo credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite protests from the Newcastle United Supporters Trust group and more than 1,700 objections, planners gave the go-ahead on Friday.

After the meeting, cabinet member for employment and culture councillor Ged Bell said he recognised there were objections but that the plans had been carefully considered.

He said: "Any plans the club may have to expand in future will not be restricted by this development.

"This £120 million investment will bring significant benefits to the city - apartments, offices, hotel, new public spaces and better access to a tricky site.

"Most importantly, it will create 200 construction jobs and a further 1,200 other jobs, giving the city's economy a welcome boost."

The developers have a £9 million agreement with Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley to buy the plot.

Permission has been given for a 21-storey building with 204 apartments, a 12-storey office block, a 13-storey hotel with 200 bedrooms, and another residential building of 10 floors with 124 flats.