The Lord Nelson in Jarrow has reopened following an upgrade which includes five television screens installed, together with a state-of-the-art sound system, with sports packages including Sky Sports and BT Sports.

Punters can also look forward to some changes to the food menu.

The pub closed to allow for refurbishment work at the start of the year, but has now opened its doors once more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General Manager, Abbie Dixon outside The Lord Nelson

Abbie Dixon, general Manager of The Lord Nelson, said the team were excited to welcome back customers at a pub that is “better than ever”.

“I am so excited about this renovation, making The Lord Nelson better than ever,” she said.

"Our new audio-visual technology is going to make our pub one of the best in the area to watch sports from. Together with our delicious new food and drink menus means there is something for everyone, no matter what the occasion.”

Customers can also look forward to a wide range of live music and entertainment taking place at the venue.

Inside The Lord Nelson

She added: “It is a new chapter for our pub. We have fantastic live entertainment coming up with amazing local acts. I am sure our pub is going to go from strength to strength and I cannot wait to welcome guests, old and new, through our doors once more.”

Every Sunday, the pub has Roasts with all the trimmings available all day, with a choice of turkey, loin of pork, beef, a triple roast of all three types of meat or a vegetarian option.

The pub also offers mini-roasts for children.

New food deals are also on the menu, including a burger and drink deal for £7.99, and a sub sandwich, chips, and a soft drink for £5.99.

Inside The Lord Nelson

The Lord Nelson also offers a wide range of drinks including; wines, spirits, cocktails, beers, ciders and soft drinks with special offers available too.

For more information on the pub’s events, including weekly quizzes, sports fixtures, and live entertainment, keep an eye on the pub’s website and social media:

Inside The Lord Nelson pub

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.