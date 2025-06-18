Rage virus symbol takes over Tyneside landmarks for 28 Years Later

It’s one of the most-anticipated films of the year - and it was shot right here in the North East.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The symbol was projected onto Arbeia | Destination North East England

It’s not quite 28 years after 28 Days Later, but Danny Boyle’s third slice of his iconic post-apocalyptic horror is back with a bang.

Twenty three years after the eerie scenes of an empty London in 28 Days Later hit our screens and 18 years after sequel 28 Weeks Later, cinemagoers will be plunged back into the nightmarish world of bloodthirsty zombies and biohazard horror this weekend, from June 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filming took place last spring and summer for the film, with the bulk of the film shot in the North East.

To capitalise on the region being showcased on the global stage, VisitBritain and Destination North East England has launched a co-promotional campaign with Sony Pictures, inviting people to explore some of the iconic destinations featured in the film, such as the Holy Island of Lindisfarne, Kielder Forest, and even a recreated Sycamore Gap.

To launch the collaboration, the biohazard symbol for the film was projected onto landmarks across the region, including Penshaw Monument, Arbeia in South Shields and Newcastle castle, with the tagline #visitifyoudare.

Newcastle Castle also features in the campaign | Destination North East England

Film tourism is big business and the region already benefits from people checking out Harry Potter locations such as Durham Cathedral and Alnwick Castle, as well as Bamburgh Castle which has been the backdrop for productions such as The Last Kingdom and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, enabling works are ongoing in Pallion, in Sunderland, to prepare the land for the Crown Works Film Studios.

As the screen industry in the region continues to go from strength to strength, the area’s visitor economy leaders are keen to cement the North East’s reputation as a must-visit cinematic destination.

28 Years Later hits screens from Friday, June 20 | Sony Pictures

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said: “We’re making the North East the best place for film and TV, whether that’s in local production, new jobs or incredible set locations you won’t find anywhere else.

“We’re driving a renaissance in local production by putting almost £1 million into the work of our partners North East Screen, and the eagerly-awaited release of 28 Years Later shows how creativity and tourism can come together to create jobs and opportunity in unexpected ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our stunning landscapes and landmarks have starred in so many iconic shows and films and brought thousands of new visitors to the North East. This is the latest thrilling chapter in that story.”

Ian Thomas, Chief Operating Officer at NewcastleGateshead Initiative which leads Destination North East England said: “There’s never been a more thrilling time to visit North East England and explore the truly unique and stunning locations featured on screen.

“As the land of a hundred castles, vibrant towns and cities, two UNESCO world heritage sites and acres and acres of unspoilt countryside and coastlines, it’s no wonder Hollywood is descending on the region, showcasing the real star of the show to audiences around the world."

"Maximising the draw of screen tourism will play a huge part in our ambitions to grow the visitor economy and I’m delighted our team are working with Sony Pictures and Visit Britain to allow travellers to step right into one of the most hotly anticipated films of the year, as we invite you to visit… if you dare!”

You can find more about the 28 Years Later visitor trail here https://newadventures.org.uk/28-years-later-in-north-east-england