Reward Funding appoints Business Development Director to accelerate growth in the North East

Reward Funding has strengthened its North East team with the appointment of Martyn Evans as Business Development Director, as the business continues to expand its footprint and support for SMEs across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 20 years’ experience in sales and over 10 years in business development and lending, Martyn brings with him a strong track record of building successful portfolios and long-term relationships across the intermediary network.

Martyn will drive new business activity in the region, with a focus on expanding Reward’s proposition and developing key relationships with new brokers, introducers and markets. He will also work closely with commercial networks to promote Reward’s flexible, tailored funding solutions. His appointment comes at a pivotal time for the business, as it continues to grow its regional and national presence, and strengthen its broker partnerships to meet the ever-evolving needs of SMEs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on his new role, Martyn said: “Joining Reward felt like the natural next step in my career. The business has a fantastic reputation in the industry for being agile, relationship-led and genuinely committed to supporting SMEs. What really stood out to me was Reward's determination to back businesses that others overlook, as well as the team’s values around service, speed and delivery.”

Martyn Evans and Gemma Wright

“I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running and building momentum by leveraging the trusted relationships and experience I’ve developed over the years. To be able to play a key role in further strengthening Reward’s foundation in the regions I know well is exciting, so I can’t wait to get out on the road and start making an impact.”

Gemma Wright, Managing Director - Sales & Distribution at Reward, added: “Martyn brings a people-first mindset, great experience and a proactive, relationship-led approach, all key ingredients in the ‘Reward way’. His arrival will help us deepen our presence in the North East and beyond — regions full of opportunity for innovators who need an entrepreneurial mindset and a fresh approach to lending.”

Martyn’s appointment is the latest in a series of senior hires and marks another step in Reward’s strategy to expand its regional footprint and back more businesses through times of change and opportunity.