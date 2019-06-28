See inside the new look Bamburgh pub in South Shields
A popular seafront pub in South Tyneside has unveiled a new look after a six-figure refurbishment.
The Bamburgh Greene King pub, on Bamburgh Avenue, recently reopened after a total refurbishment, including a lighter colour scheme which incorporates tiled walls, new furniture and contemporary flooring.
The bar has also been refurbished, with the introduction of a wider selection of local and national ales, plus world beers. The beer garden has also been updated to include new lighting and seating.
Rich Hodgson, general manager at the Bamburgh, said: “The Bamburgh is at the heart of the South Shields community, so we are excited to be able to offer a place where locals can enjoy a drink or meal in enhanced surroundings.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“The opening was a real success, with great feedback from guests on the delicious menu and fantastic interior. We look forward to welcoming more guests in the coming weeks.”