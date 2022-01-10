The Great North Run founder, Sir Brendan Foster, announced on Monday, January 10, that the world-renowned half marathon will return to the original route for this year’s event – with the finish line in South Shields.

With the return of the original route on Sunday, September 11, 57,000 runners will be able to take in the atmosphere as the run finishes in South Shields for the first time in three years.

From left Emma Lewell-Buck MP, Leader of South Tyneside Council Cllr Tracey Dixon and Sir Brendan Foster at the ballot launch of the 2022 Great North Run.

As the ballot opened for the Great North Run 2022 on January 10, Sir Brendan expressed his delight at the fact that it will be returning to the iconic route.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted because it has been three years since we were last finishing in South Shields.

"Obviously 2020 it was cancelled and 2021, we had to reorganise the course because we weren’t allowed to start and finish in separate places.

"So now finally after three years, the Great North Run is back to its traditional route from the city to the sea and the ballot is opening today so I’m delighted.”

“South Shields and South Tyneside have made the Great North Run what it is – it will be the 40th anniversary of finishing in South Shields.”

He added: “The start in the city, crossing the Tyne Bridge with the beautiful shots and coverage and then looking at the sea, coming down finishing on the seaside – that was what the dream was 40 years ago.

"The people will make the event what it is, the people have always made it what it is – it is the support along the route, the coast and the finish so we’re thrilled and I’m sure the people of South Tyneside will turn out as they always have done.”

