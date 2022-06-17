Six new faces at booming firm

Castle Building Services new faces, from left, Luke Smith, Philip Brownless, Richard Bradshaw, Ian Dunn, Rebecca Wooton and Jack Henderson.

Castle Building Services – one the UK’s leading privately-owned building services solutions providers - has announced six new faces in varying positions across the business.

Ian Dunn is appointed construction manager, Richard Bradshaw, project manager, Luke Smith, trainee estimator, Philip Brownless, aftercare manager, Rebecca Wooton, junior quantity surveyor and Jack Henderson as purchasing assistant.

The appointments follow the recent senior internal appointments of Andrew Dawson as managing director, Ben Fawcett as procurement director and Andrew Heron as commercial manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as its site in Hebburn, the company has offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Teesside and Leeds and a total of 134 staff.

Andrew Dawson, managing director at Castle Building Services, said: “A warm welcome to all of our new colleagues.

"Our recruitment process was rigorous as we want to ensure that all starters are the ideal fit for the business and that they, in turn, feel they will be fully supported and developed.

“As well as offering clients a full range of mechanical and electrical and pre-construction services, we also offer specialist fit out and principal contractor services as evidenced by our appointment as principal contractor for the state-of-the-art £68 million PragmatIC Park, Durham.”

He added: “We have very ambitious strategic growth plans and will be unveiling further new hires in the months ahead.

"The last two years has seen many businesses, including ourselves, in unchartered territories due to the pandemic and the focus now is very much on stability and sustained growth.”

Last year the firm recorded a £30m turnover and is one of the UK’s leading providers of building services, offering a wide range of engineering and contracting services covering all aspects of building, mechanical, public health, renewable and electrical engineering.

Ian Dunn said: “I join Castle Building Services with 20 years’ experience in the construction industry and previously held various senior management positions.

“This is an exciting opportunity for me as the company progresses with plans to deliver schemes as principal contractor.