South Shields-based UK Docks announces major North East expansion

UK Docks is re-opening one of the most well-known shipyard sites in the North East with the announcement of a multi-million-pound investment in the former Smith's Docks on the river Tees.

The South Shields-based company currently operates two dry docks in what was once the historic Smith's Docks Company site but announced today that it has acquired the other two dry docks of the former shipyard.

For the first time since 1987, when Smith's Docks closed after providing shipping and marine services for almost a century, the entire estate will now be run under one company.

It's a major step forward for the company which was founded on a single slipway in South Shields in 1992 and still has its headquarters in River Drive in the town, despite operating nationally while providing ship repair and marine services across the globe.

UK Docks’ managing director, Jonathan Wilson, said: “The lease we have just signed effectively trebles UK Docks’ footprint on the Tees from five acres to 16.5 acres, and we plan to have both sites working in harmony with each other to the benefit of our customers.

Dan Haslar, senior property manager at PD Ports, (orange hat), congratulates UK Docks founder Harry Wilson and his sons Gary, Jonathan and Chris. | Tim Richardson

“We look forward to redeveloping it and restoring it to a functional facility again. We see a lot of potential and possibilities in the site and have a five-year plan to maximise it as an asset.

“Work will start immediately on bringing it back to life, and we expect to have it effectively operational again very soon."

Frans Calje, chief executive officer of PD Ports, said: “We are delighted to have agreed this deal with UK Docks, which will see the full complement of dry docks on the Tees brought back into use and with great plans to upgrade the facilities.

“The dry docks at Tees Commerce Park have been a key part of the river economy for many years, back to the days of Smith’s Dock, and play a vital role in servicing and maintaining the many vessels that visit and work on this river.”

Today's announcement consolidates UK Docks’ position as the country's largest, independent, family-owned ship repair company and represents its second significant investment in Teesside.

The two new dry docks on the Tees acquired by UK Docks. | Tim Richardson

UK Docks is also in the running for the National Family Business of the Year Award 2025. Harry Wilson MBE founded the company and is now run by his sons, managing director Jonathan, and fellow directors Gary and Chris.

Founded on the Tyne river in 1992, where it still maintains its South Shields slipway, UK Docks expanded to revive boatyard sites on the south coast and took over two docks on Teesside just over a decade ago.

After extensive restoration of the dilapidated site, it received its first vessel in 2015 - almost 30 years after Smiths closed.

This new agreement will spark a multi-million-pound investment in the yard.

Not only has the company acquired the last two dry docks to go with the two it currently runs on the site, but it will now operate extensive workshops across the 10-acre site and benefit from an extra 200 metres of quay space, repair berth, cranes, and a storage facility.

Jonathan Wilson added: “UK Docks is giving a massive vote of confidence in the future of the marine services industry in the North East, and we were pleased that PD Ports bought into our plans and vision for the site.

“Once again, UK Docks is investing in a national industry which many people regarded as being in terminal decline.

“It will make our operation more efficient and enable us to increase our market.

“Teesside is set up for supporting the offshore wind industry and offshore support vessels, dredgers, survey vessels and tankers. We can be a service centre supporting that huge and growing industry all across the North Sea and beyond.”

The expansion will see UK Docks reopen one of the most well-known shipyard sites in the North East. | Tim Richardson

In recent years, Royal Navy contracts have become an important part of UK Docks' business, and in 2023, they signed a £250m contract to service five Royal Navy vessels worldwide.

Previously, the navy’s only icebreaker, HMS Protector, as well as HMS Enterprise and HMS Echo, were regular visitors to Teesside, and this week's new acquisition, with its larger docks and quay space, will also benefit tendering for future contracts.