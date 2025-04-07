Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A South Shields bridal studio has seen viral success across Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Engaged Bridal Studio, on Horsley Hill Square, in South Shields, has went viral on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram after owner Jade Richardson-Gage posted a ‘tips video’ on how to hang a wedding dress the night before the big day.

The video, which was viewed more than 4.8million times across all three platforms, shows Jade demonstrating how a wedding dress should be hung so it looks perfect for a bride’s wedding day.

Having been viewed 2.4million times on Facebook, 1.5million on Instagram and 989,000 times on TikTok, the comment sections are full of people wanting further advice.

Jade has told the Shields Gazette that she had posted the video at the request of one of her brides after they asked for advice ahead of their wedding later this year.

Jade Richardson-Gage, the owner of Engaged Bridal Studio in South Shields. | National World

She said: “My phone has just been blowing up and it has all been a bit crazy.

“One of my brides, who is getting married in June, asked me to make a video of how she should hang her dress on the night/morning before the wedding and post it on my social media so she can watch it.

“I’ve seen a couple of similar videos but not many so I did a step-by-step guide for brides and put it out on the Engaged Bridal Studio’s social media accounts.

“Usually when I do videos, they typically get around 3,000 views but this one had around 1,000 views within a couple of hours so I knew straight away it was getting big.

“Then it started getting loads of shares to the point where I’ve gained more than 1,000 new Facebook followers, 500 new Instagram followers and something like 400 on TikTok.

“I was shocked at first as I couldn’t believe it, we’re just a small up-and-coming business and this is blowing up so I’m very thankful to my bride to asked me to make this.

“I’m also really happy because I’m getting loads of messages thanking me for the tips and then people are commenting looking for further advice so I’m trying to reply to all of them.”

Whilst she is on hand in the shop to offer brides-to-be expert advice on the perfect dress, she is also looking to build this out online after seeing how well her first tips video performed.

She added: “I’ve already made two other videos for how to prepare different types of dresses so I’m looking to branch out and offer people tips and advice.

“It is definitely something that I’m doing to explore as we go forward.

“If anything, it is really great expose for the business and for the type of business that it is, especially as all the dresses are ‘off-the-peg’.”

Engaged Bridal Studio is open from 10am until 3pm on Mondays and Fridays, 10am until 5pm on Saturdays and 10am until 4pm on Sundays - opening times are on an appointment-only basis.

You can follow Engaged Bridal Studio on social media at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092979593568, https://www.instagram.com/engaged_bridal_studio/ and https://www.tiktok.com/@engaged_bridal_st.

For more information or to book an appointment, you can visit: https://www.engagedbridalstudio.co.uk/.

