South Shields businesswoman's success at British Hair and Beauty Awards

Award winning Brow Wow Beauty Bar Megan Patrick

Megan Patrick, who set up the brow and beauty bar Brow Wow in 2015, was crowned national Brow Specialist of the Year 2019 at the British Hair and Beauty Awards on Sunday, June 23.

The 29 year-old, who lives in South Shields, also took home the title for the North East region and the “Silver” award in the Best New Business category.

“It’s amazing, I totally didn’t expect it, I don’t think it has really sunk in yet,” said Megan.

“I just couldn’t believe it. Some of the other companies had massive social media followings.”

Megan, who set up her business with the help of The Prince’s Trust - and even met HRH Prince of Wales earlier in the month - has grown the business from a mobile salon, to open her first premises in Low Fell, Gateshead in 2015 and a second on Charlotte Terrace, South Shields in 2017.

Offering everything from eyebrow tinting and waxing, to the signature “Brow Wow” treatment, Megan has even helped women suffering from Alopecia and undergoing cancer treatment to feel confident again.

She puts her success is down to this willingness to go above and beyond, she said: “I think it was my passion to be able to help everyone and every brow need.”

“I love that I can make someone look and feel better in such a short space of time,” she added.

“Everyone has said it has been really life-changing for them, that confidence it has given them to be able to feel like themselves again.”

This latest triumph is set to put Brow Wow on the map, with messages already coming in from people in London planning to travel up for her treatments.

And she is only too happy to bring the award back to South Tyneside.