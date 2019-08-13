Sam Clark pictured hard at work at Cafe 42.

Sam Clark, 22, is a musician who turned his dream of a cafe into reality.

And now his business – Cafe 42 in Chapter Row – has been nominated for a Best of South Tyneside Award just eight months after it first opened.

A customer described it as ‘a new vibrant coffee shop in South Shields’ and praised its professionalism, quality, and good old fashioned warmth.

Sam said: “To be nominated for something like this is a brilliant feeling. We are like one big family here.”

The six-strong team at Cafe 42 was hailed for its ‘fabulous team. The sheer hard work that has gone into creating this business is exceptional.

“What separates Cafe 42 from the rest is the ambiance. The staff bring your food and drinks to the table, Cafe 42 also thrives on the special small touches.”

The nomination added: “Cafe 42 was a empty unit before being transformed into the homely hub of activity, hard work & determination has made this a South Shields success story.”

We want to know about the unsung heroes, community champions, inspirational children and fantastic sports people for this year’s awards which will be taking nominations until Friday, August 30.

Once we pass that deadline, the judges will meet to draw up a shortlist in each amazing category on September 3.

Then it is on to the grand finale which will be held on Thursday, September 19 at the Roker Hotel.

The Best of South Tyneside awards, this year, have the support of the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, Tyne Coast College, Barbour, JML, Harlow Print, UTS, and Warmseal.

Watch out for more details on them in the days and weeks to come.

In the meantime, let’s start that process of honouring all those unsung stars.

There are plenty of categories to choose from.

Get your nomination in as soon as you can as that way, you know you’ve put an unsung hero in the running for honours.

To nominate, please send us the full name, phone number and email address, of the person you wish to nominate and the category you want to nominate them for, along with a brief description of why they are worthy of an award.

And if you are submitting an entry in the Young Performer category, send us a video of them performing.

Send your entries by email to: lynn.wild@jpimedia.co.uk or to https://www.bestofsouthtyneside.co.uk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The categories

Green Champion of the Year.

Child of Achievement.

Fundraiser of the Year.

Entrepreneur of the Year.

Local Hero Award.

Sporting Excellence/Young Sportsperson of the Year.

Sports Team of the Year.

Community Champion.

Student of the Year.

Community Group.

Small Business of the Year.

Large Business of the Year.

Child of Courage

Young Performer of the Year.

Lifetime Contribution.