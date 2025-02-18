South Shields company shortlisted for National Family Business of the Year Award

A South Shields company founded by a father who passed the business down to his sons has been nominated for National Family Business of the Year.

UK Docks Marine Services, founded by Harry Wilson on a single slipway on the Tyne in 1992, has grown to become a global company and is now run by his three sons, Jonathan, Gary, and Chris, who are all directors.

But for decades, Harry and his sons worked together to build the business as UK Docks expanded to take on docks and repair yards on Teesside and on the south coast in Hampshire and Cornwall.

The Wilson family. From left to right, Jonathan, Harry, Gary and Chris. | GSA Media

They helped to turn an industry that many thought was in terminal decline into one which was not only capable of surviving but thriving.

But in all that time of growth and expansion, the company has worked hard to maintain a family ethos across multiple sites, and that has seen them shortlisted for this year's National Family Business of the Year Awards.

Currently, UK Docks is introducing the third generation of the Wilson family to the company, with Harry’s grandsons Lewis, 20, taking up a position as a Service Engineer and Ewan, 18, in his second year as an Apprentice Maintenance Engineering Technician.

Harry said: “This is the start of our attempt to transfer to the third generation our experience of the business’s operating activities which has been gained collectively by ourselves over the years.

“And it’s great for that to be recognised with this nomination for the National Family Business of the year award.

The winner of the 2025 prestigious title will be decided on a presentation night in South Kensington in London in June, which the family plans to attend.

The company is in the North East and Northern Ireland section of the awards and will be considered for both regional and national awards.

Harry, now in his 80s, who retains a role as chairman of the company, was awarded the MBE last year for his services to the British ship repair and marine services industry.

And while UK Docks has won recognition for its achievements over the years, Harry says the Family Award is a special one to be associated with.

He said: “I’m very proud of what the company has achieved over the years but very proud of how the lads have taken it forward too.

”From the very start, we’ve looked to have a family feel about the company - not just among ourselves - but all the staff and management team.”

Jonathan, who is now the managing director of UK Docks, said: “It’s an honour to be shortlisted and to be mentioned among so many great companies.

“UK Docks is now the biggest, family-owned ship repair and marine services company in the country and the family element couldn’t be more important to us.

“To prosper as a company over the long term, you need a close-knit group of people working hard in the same direction, and we’ve always made that one of our priorities.

The finalists will meet in London on June 18 for a Gala Awards Evening at The Royal Geographical Society in South Kensington.