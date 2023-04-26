South Shields FC’s relationship with key club partner Durata extended into seasons ahead

Left to right, Durata managing director John McGee, South Shields FC operations director Carl Mowatt and Durata director Alison McGee.

Durata, who became a sponsor of South Shields Football Club in 2022, have extended their stand naming rights deal by three years.

They have become the latest company to commit to a long-term partnership with the club, with the stand on the clubhouse side of 1st Cloud Arena to be known as the Durata Stand until at least 2026.

Durata managing director John McGee said: “It has been such a good year to kick-off our involvement with the club.

“The team has enjoyed an unbelievable season and to top it off by winning promotion to National League North was a massive achievement.

“We love working with the club and seeing how far they’ve come.

“Geoff Thompson is a fantastic chairman who lives and breathes the football club, so we are thrilled for him and the team, and delighted to support them.

“We are very excited to have renewed our sponsorship for another three years and can’t wait to see them flying up National League North next season.”

Durata are specialists in critical power infrastructure, and the business has gone from strength to strength since being launched in 2013.

Based in Teesside, the company has built a reputation for the work it does alongside contributions in the community and lowering businesses’ carbon footprints.

In more recent years it has developed other strands of the business, including greener steps such as installing solar panels on a grand scale and charging points for electrical vehicles.

Durata mounted 228 solar panels on the roof of the new stand at 1st Cloud Arena in 2022, a move which is expected to bring significant benefits to the club in the years to come as energy prices continue to rise.

South Shields FC operations director Carl Mowatt said: “We are very proud to have strengthened our relationship with Durata, a fellow forward-thinking company which has enjoyed huge growth over its decade in existence.

“For them to have committed to sponsor the club for the next three years is an indication of the benefits both parties have experienced from the relationship this season.