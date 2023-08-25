South Shields Football Club and Westoe Travel announce updated commercial deal

South Shields Football Club has confirmed a strengthened partnership with Westoe Travel.

The club’s relationship with the family-run travel agency stretches back to 2013, and now continues into its first season in Vanarama National League North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on Westoe Road, South Shields, Westoe Travel is recognised as one of the country’s top companies in its field, and was voted Best Travel Agent in North East England at the prestigious TTG Top 50 Travel Awards in 2022.

From left to right: Westoe Travel's Charlotte Hansen, South Shields FC operations director Carl Mowatt, Westoe Travel's Graeme Brett and Maddy Amos.

Westoe Travel owner Graeme Brett said: “We are delighted to be extending our support for South Shields FC in the new era in the Vanarama National League.

“We first sponsored the club in the Peterlee days and it is fantastic to see how the team and stadium have progressed, including the memorable 2016-17 season when we sponsored the travel for the team on the FA Vase-winning Wembley weekend.

“We look forward to seeing the club continue to thrive and being part of that exciting journey.”

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Shields FC operations director Carl Mowatt said: “We are so pleased to strengthen our relationship with Westoe Travel, a company which has been a long-term vital partner of the club.

“The service they provide is a fantastic example for any company. We are proud to be associated with them.

“Our relationships with partners such as Westoe Travel are integral to our ongoing progress and we look forward to working together to ensure the maximum benefits for both parties.”