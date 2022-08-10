South Shields manager and Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips thanks sponsors for backing club

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pullman are the main shirt sponsors for SSFC.

After just missing out on promotion last season via the play-offs, the men’s team start in pole position to complete a move out of the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

This will also be the first full season in charge for new manager, and Sunderland AFC legend Kevin Phillips.

“We’ve got a great squad with a mix of youth and experience,” he said.

South Shields FC men and women line up in the new home strip. Pulman’s Ian Buckle, Managing Director (left) and Chris Slater, Commercial Director (right) join the squad.)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve got the new stand open, the pitch is in wonderful condition and we’ve managed to build the sort of squad I was looking for.

"Since I came in in January, the crowds have been magnificent and we’re averaging over 2,000 for every home game.

"The community has been fantastic and I hope we can reward them with promotion this season.”

The manager is also thankful to those who are backing the club, and thanked the car dealership firm signed up as the Mariners’ main shirt sponsor.

Kevin Phillips

“We’re growing and progressing, and to have companies like Pulman on side as the main shirt sponsor is magnificent for the football club,” he said.

Pulman have Volkswagen, ŠKODA, SEAT and CUPRA dealerships across the region as well as offering Commercial Vehicles (CV), and the VW logo along with the Pulman name which will adorn the home strip for the men and women.

It will be worn by South Shields in their opening game of the season on Saturday against Stalybridge Celtic at 1st Cloud Arena, which kicks off at 3pm.

Fans will have to wait a little bit longer for South Shields Women, whose season doesn’t get underway until early September.

Pulman commercial director Chris Slater said the company was thrilled to be on board with SSFC.

"It's fantastic to further enhance our partnership with South Shields Football Club for the 2022-2023 season,” he said.

“To be the front of shirt sponsor for both the men’s and women’s teams is a real honour."

He added: "We’ve developed a fantastic relationship with Geoff Thompson (chairman at South Shields FC) and his team over the past seven years and working alongside Glen Stidolph (executive director), the club's ambition and vision for this season and beyond is something we wanted to be a part of. You can see this with the investment in the squad and infrastructure.

"The collaboration between us has really worked well and this is evident in all the promotional activity around the shirt launches. We’re excited to be part of the SSFC story and can’t wait to see success on and off the field."