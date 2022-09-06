South Shield's Ocean Beach Pleasure Park in the running for national theme park award against the likes of Margate, Great Yarmouth and Blackpool
Ocean Beach Pleasure Park is in the running for a national award recognising the best theme parks in the UK.
The amusement park, in South Shields, hopes to scoop a win at the UK Theme Park Awards later this month.
The awards, now in its third year, celebrate the best theme parks in the country across a range of categories, with Ocean Beach Pleasure Park on the shortlist for the Best Seaside Park.
The town is up against nine other theme parks across the country for this category.
The awards are organised by ThemeParks-UK.com, an independent consumer guide to UK theme parks.
The selection of finalists was made as a result of public nominations plus input from a panel of judges including Paul Kelly, chief executive of the British Association of Leisure Parks, Piers and Attractions, and Andy Hine MBE, chairman of the Roller Coaster Club of Great Britain.
Michael Sheeran, operator at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, was thrilled with the nomination.
He said: “It’s fantastic for us to be in the running in these awards, which attract lots of entries.
“We have invested heavily in the park in recent years and introduced new attractions and events like our Winter Wonderland, which will return again this year, so it’s nice to see all of that hard work acknowledged.
“We’d like to thank everyone who may already have put our name forward.”
The winners for each category will be announced at a special event at Drayton Manor Resort, Staffordshire, on Thursday, September 22.