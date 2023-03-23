News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages
2 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
2 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
2 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
2 hours ago Busted reunion: 20th anniversary tour coming to North East
4 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
South Shields property: The eight cheapest streets in the town as of December 2022 (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
South Shields property: The eight cheapest streets in the town as of December 2022 (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
South Shields property: The eight cheapest streets in the town as of December 2022 (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

South Shields property: The eight cheapest streets in the town as of December 2022

New figures have revealed the cheapest spots to buy property in South Shields.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:04 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 12:04 GMT

Home sales company Property Solvers regularly track average sold price data from HM Land Registry for homes located across the country, including South Shields.

The data, which was last updated on December 6, 2022, includes streets across the coastal town. If you are currently looking for a cheap property maybe take a look at these streets as options.

According to the data, the average cost of recent sales on Selbourne Street was £47,333.

1. Selbourne Street

According to the data, the average cost of recent sales on Selbourne Street was £47,333. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The average sale at Mowbray Mews, off Ecclestone Road and Osbourne Road, was completed at £49,737.

2. Mowbray Mews

The average sale at Mowbray Mews, off Ecclestone Road and Osbourne Road, was completed at £49,737. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The average property price on Imeary Street according to recent sales is £50,990.

3. Imeary Street

The average property price on Imeary Street according to recent sales is £50,990. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The average property price on John Williamson Street is £53,099 according to the data.

4. John Williamson Street

The average property price on John Williamson Street is £53,099 according to the data. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
South Shields