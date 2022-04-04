That Nail Guy-Joe Ltd took the competition by storm after being crowned nail technician of the year at the English Hair Awards 2022.

The awards showcased make-up artists, nail technicians, aesthetic clinics, hair and beauty teams and colour specialists amongst others that deserve their place amongst the top, due to their passion for the hair and beauty industry and dedication to excellence.

The salon based in Dean Road has been running for three years specialising in all things nails.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Roberts at The English Hair and Beauty Awards

Opening the business was the dream of nail expert Joe Roberts, who is now looking to grow his business and help train others to work in the industry.

Joe’s salon was shortlisted in the top 10 for Nail technician of the Year and took home the trophy for the North of England.

The salon owner said he was nominated by clients and had no idea until he attended the awards ceremony he was up against competitors across all of the North of England and not just South Tyneside.

And Joe, who attended the awards ceremony in Hull, in March, spoke of his shock and delight after being named among the best.

“I never thought I stood a chance when I looked at the other contestants I thought just a little salon in South Shields will never take this home but I did," he said.

"It meant everything to win this award, to gain recognition for all the hard work I’ve put in is just so satisfying.”

The salon also made it to the finals of the North East Beauty Industry Awards back in 2019 just six months after opening, and again then last year.

Joe has been bowled over with the success of his business and is now looking to the future and ways to build on its achievements – which will include giving budding talent a route into the industry.

He is hoping to launch a education service through his salon to educate and train up those interested in becoming nail technicians.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.