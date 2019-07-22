South Shields takeaway to donate half its takings to Cancer Connections during charity night
A South Shields takeaway is hoping to raise much-needed funds for Cancer Connections, by donating half its takings to the charity.
The Chennai Central, in Boldon Lane, will donate half its evening’s takings on Tuesday, July 23, to the South Shields-based Cancer Connections.
Business owner Ali Hayder has previously raised hundreds for local charities, including St Clare’s Hospice in Jarrow, but this is his first charity event since taking over the running of the takeaway last year.
“We are normally closed on Tuesdays, but I wanted to use the opportunity to give something back to a local charity,” said the 53-year-old.
“There’s a cost involved, so the charity will receive half of the evenings takings, I’m not taking any profit.”
The cause is one close to his heart after his own mum passed away from cancer, and Ali was inspired by how the charity had helped people in South Tyneside.
“It’s a horrible, dangerous disease but Cancer Connections give people the opportunity to access help and support,” he said. “They do a great job for patients.”
Ali added: “I hope people will come out and support us. It would be great to get more people to come in and join us in raising money.”
Chennai Central will be open from 5.30pm-10.30pm on Tuesday, July 23.
Customers can get 15% off all orders of £20 on collections and they are running a special children’s offer of traditional curry with chips or rice for £2. Deliveries will be available on the night.