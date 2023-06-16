If you’re looking for a new barber or just fancy trying somewhere different after years to returning to the same place, then look no further as these are the highest-rated barbers in South Tyneside according to Google reviews. Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.