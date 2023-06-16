News you can trust since 1849
South Tyneside barbers: The top rated barbers in South Shields, Jarrow and more according to Google Reviews

There are plenty of great options across the region where you can get a fine trim.
Published 16th Jan 2023, 17:48 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 15:14 BST

If you’re looking for a new barber or just fancy trying somewhere different after years to returning to the same place, then look no further as these are the highest-rated barbers in South Tyneside according to Google reviews. Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

These are some of the top rated barbers across South Tyneside according to Google reviews.

Todd's Chop Shop on Nevinson Avenue in South Shields has a perfect five star rating from 357 reviews.

Mo Jarra's Turkish Barbers on Bede Burn Road in Jarrow has a 5 rating from 183 reviews.

Baltic Barbers on Dean Road has a five star rating from 79 reviews.

