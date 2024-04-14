South Tyneside-based digital communications agency sold to global company for undisclosed sum

Pictured are, from the left, Sahil Nayyar, Director at Cavu Corporate Finance, Sara Worsick, Associate Solicitor at Muckle, Louise Richley, MD of Beyond Digital Solutions and Josh Campbell, Solicitor at Muckle. Photo by Mike Smith Photography

Beyond Digital Solutions, based at Monkton Business Park in Hebburn, works with leading blue chip brands with national and global presence and has a team of a dozen designers, strategists, developers and digital experts.

Combining technical expertise and industry experience, the business works across multiple sectors and industries, including automotive, corporate, digital wayfinding, education, food and hospitality.

The sale was supported by regional law firm Muckle, and Cavu Corporate Finance.

Louise Richley, MD of Beyond Digital Solutions, was advised by associate solicitor Sara Worsick and solicitor Josh Campbell from Muckle, along with Sahil Nayyar, director at Cavu Corporate Finance.

Louise said: “Sara, Josh and Sahil have been instrumental in achieving this deal, providing insight and strategic guidance at each turn.

"Both Muckle and Cavu were ultra-responsive, diligent and focused, constantly navigating towards the end goal.

"Their enthusiastic approach was both assuring and relentless. I felt professionally guided and supported throughout.”

Sahil said: “We are delighted to have advised on this significant transaction and to have delivered an excellent result for Louise.

"Beyond is a leading independent operator in it´s market segment, and this acquisition marks a new entry into the UK market for the buyer.”