South Tyneside businesses urged to take centre stage

Businesses from across South Tyneside are set to come together next month to explore how they can benefit from the region’s burgeoning screen industries.

Representatives from Nana Peg and Red Stamp Productions, two businesses at the forefront of the borough’s growing creative industries, are set to speak at South Tyneside Council’s next Business Talk event on Wednesday, May 7.

Libby Walker, CEO of Nana Peg and Connor Langley, co-founder of Red Stamp, will take centre stage at the event, giving attendees an insight into the opportunities they believe are presented by developments such as Crown Works Studios and the North East Screen Partnership (NESIP).

The creative industries are worth £125 billion a year to the UK economy and with production up 89% in the North East, the region is now the fastest growing regional screen industry, according to North East Screen.

Attendees will hear first-hand from Libby and Connor about their journeys, the work they’re doing in the region, and how they hope to support other businesses looking to capitalise on opportunities presented by the industry’s growth.

Red Stamp Productions have recently opened a state-of-the-art post-production studio in South Shields. Connor will share his business story and highlight how this facility, the first of its kind in the North East, is designed to support the region’s growing film, TV, and creative industries.

The studio offers a cost-effective, high-spec alternative for filmmakers, content creators, and production companies looking for high-quality post-production services outside of London and other major cities.

Libby, a multi-award-winning producer who studied at The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama prior to co-founding Nana Peg last year, said: “We set up Nana Peg to normalise life in film for people in the North East and ensure that the industry’s growth delivers for businesses and people from diverse communities across the region.

“South Tyneside in particular has an incredible opportunity to capitalise on the opportunities presented by the emergence of these new industries, with its skilled workforce, beautiful backdrops and bustling business community, but to truly benefit, we must work together.

“The screen industries have traditionally been seen as elitist, which can sometimes deter companies from exploring opportunities in the industry, but we want to change that, by highlighting why we are so firmly rooted in the North East ready to capitalise on the openings that will arise as the sector continues to go from strength-to-strength.

“It should be a great event and we’d encourage any business in the borough with an interest in diversifying and growing to sign up and get involved. You never know where it could lead.”

South Tyneside Business Talks are a series of free, interactive question and answer sessions hosted by South Tyneside entrepreneur, Ian Farrar, on behalf of South Tyneside Council.

Cllr Margaret Meling, South Tyneside Council's lead member for economic growth and transport, said: “The event will provide local businesses with a fantastic opportunity to gain a valuable insight into the growth potential of the region’s screen industries.

“As part of the North East Screen Industries Partnership, we recognise the cultural and economic benefits of TV and film production.

“This promises to be a great event where people will be able to hear from those on the inside and learn what makes these industries tick and how they can capitalise on that.”

For more information on the event taking place at One Trinity Green in South Shields, and to sign up, visit: https://investsouthtyneside.com/event/business-talks-the-screen-industry-in-south-tyneside/