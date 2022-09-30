News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
An elite rating means a premises has scored a five star food hygiene rating three times in a row

South Tyneside 'elite' food hygiene: Pubs and bars who have received three consecutive 5-star ratings

We’re taking a look at the South Tyneside pubs and bars which have been awarded an ‘elite’ food hygiene score, meaning they have been rated five-stars by the food standards agency, three times in a row.

By Sam Johnson
Friday, 30th September 2022, 5:28 pm

The elite rating shows the consistency of a five-star rating, which is awarded when a premises demonstrates ‘very good’ food hygiene standards.

The inspections are ordered by the Food Standards Agency, an independent government department working to protect public health and consumers’ wider interests in relation to food.

Here are nine pubs and bars across South Tyneside which have achieved the ‘elite’ food hygiene rating.

1. The Wouldhave

40-42 Mile End Road, South Shields, NE33 1TA

Photo: Other 3rd party

Photo Sales

2. The Prince of Wales

Calf Close Lane, Jarrow, NE32 4SX

Photo: Other 3rd party

Photo Sales

3. The Pier

140 Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JF

Photo: Other 3rd party

Photo Sales

4. Jarrow Civic Hall

61 Ellison Street, Jarrow, Tyne & Wear NE32 3HZ

Photo: Other 3rd party

Photo Sales
PubsSouth TynesideFood Standards Agency
Next Page
Page 1 of 3