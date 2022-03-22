South Tyneside Festival returns for 2022 - full line-up of acts and dates revealed

The South Tyneside Festival, now rebranded as This is South Tyneside Festival, will run from June to August for the first time in two years after it was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the main highlights of the festival, the open-air Sunday concerts, in Bents Park are set to return for four consecutive weeks on July 10, 17, 24 and 31.

Acts include Will Young on July 10, Ella Henderson and The South on July 17 and Shalamar and The Fizz on July 31.

A new addition to this year’s concert offering is Dance Revival, featuring Whigfield, Sonique, D:Ream, Phats & Small and Kelly Llorenna on July 24.

The Summer Parade will return on Saturday, July 2, where the local community will line the streets of South Shields to take part in the colourful carnival.

Other events include Proms in the Park on Sunday, July 3, Kids Fun Fest on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons in August and performances at the open-air amphitheatre at Sandhaven Beach on Thursday and Sunday evenings in June.

Councillor Joan Atkinson, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council, said: "Every year, the three-month long South Tyneside festival is hugely popular event in the borough’s calendar and attracts thousands of visitors from across the region and beyond.

“We are looking forward to people of all ages enjoying our free programme of live music from well-known acts and local performers, children’s entertainment, street performers and much more.

“Once again we are very excited to be bringing back the festival’s key highlights including our popular Sunday Concerts with its chart-topping hits and cult classics and the spectacular Summer Parade featuring the wonderful people in our communities.

“We are urging people to save the dates in their diary to ensure they don’t miss out on the fabulous programme of events and to join us in making this year’s festival a one to remember after what has been a difficult period for everyone. South Tyneside will be the place to be this summer.”

Sunday Concert Priority Plus tickets are available from Ticketmaster from 9am on March 22 and can be purchased at The Word in South Shields.

