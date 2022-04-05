South Tyneside fish and chip shop given a two star hygiene rating, according to the Food Standards Agency
Food safety inspectors from South Tyneside Council have judged a fish and chip shop to have a two star hygiene rating.
Inspectors visited Primrose Golden Fish & Chips, on Norham Terrace, on February 25, where it was given the score following an assessment, according to the Food Standards Agency's website.
Hygiene ratings are awarded from zero to five, with a two star rating meaning that “some improvement is necessary”.
Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety when giving a rating.
When giving an assessment on Inspectors visited Primrose Golden Fish & Chips, inspectors ruled that hygienic food handling and management of food safety was “generally satisfactory”.
For cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, food safety inspectors ruled that “improvement is necessary”.
The assessment means that of South Tyneside's 147 takeaways with ratings, 65 (44%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.