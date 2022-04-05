South Tyneside fish and chip shop given a two star hygiene rating, according to the Food Standards Agency

Inspectors visited Primrose Golden Fish & Chips, on Norham Terrace, on February 25, where it was given the score following an assessment, according to the Food Standards Agency's website.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety when giving a rating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Primrose Golden Fish & Chips was given a two star food hygiene rating. Photo: Google Maps.

When giving an assessment on Inspectors visited Primrose Golden Fish & Chips, inspectors ruled that hygienic food handling and management of food safety was “generally satisfactory”.

For cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, food safety inspectors ruled that “improvement is necessary”.

The assessment means that of South Tyneside's 147 takeaways with ratings, 65 (44%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.