South Tyneside food hygiene: Chinese takeaways with a five-star food hygiene rating
A number of Chinese takeaways in South Tyneside have earned a five-star food hygiene rating and could provide the perfect post Christmas meal as we head into the new year.
We’ve taken a look at local Chinese takeaways which have received full marks from food hygiene inspectors to keep you going into the new year.
Food hygiene ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one star meaning major improvement is necessary, two stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.
Below is a look at Chinese takeaways in South Tyneside with five-star food hygiene ratings, in postcode order.
NE31
Kwan's New Golden City - 152 Hedgeley Road, Hebburn, NE31 1HE - Rated five-stars on May 8, 2021.
NE33
The Gold Lion - 97 Dean Road, South Shields, NE33 4AY - Rated five-stars on August 7, 2019.
Silver Star Takeaway - 12 Imeary Street, South Shields, NE33 4EG - Rated five-stars on March 11, 2020.
Lucky Chinese Takeaway - 85 Fowler Street, South Shields, NE33 1NT – Rated five-stars on May 27, 2021.
NE34
Guy's Chinese Takeaway - 196A Green Lane, South Shields, NE34 0TQ - Rated five-stars on March 16, 2020.
Sea View Chop Suey House - 100 Boldon Lane, South Shields, NE34 0BY - Rated five-stars on October 14, 2021.
The inspections are ordered by the Food Standards Agency, an independent government department working to protect public health and consumers’ wider interests in relation to food.