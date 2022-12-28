South Tyneside food hygiene: Indian takeaways with a five-star food hygiene rating

If you’re feeling lost in the time between Christmas and new year, a takeaway can be the perfect fix and we’ve taken a look at local Indian takeaways who have received full marks from food hygiene inspectors.

A zero rating means urgent improvement is required, one star meaning major improvement is necessary, two stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

Below is a look at Indian takeaways in and around South Tyneside with five-star food hygiene ratings, in postcode order.

Indian takeaways in South Tyneside with a five-star food hygiene rating

NE32

Bhojana - 35 Fellgate Avenue, Jarrow, NE32 4LZ - Rated five-stars on November 24, 2021.

NE33

Lasun Indian Cuisine - 50 Dean Road, South Shields, NE33 4DZ - Rated five-stars on September 17, 2021

Dilshad - 222 Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JQ - Rated five-stars on November 19, 2020.

The Crown of India - 214 Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JQ - Rated five-stars on March 16, 2020.

Kashmir Tandoori Restaurant - 20 Frederick Street, South Shields, NE33 5EA - Rated five-stars on July 31, 2019.

NE34

Spice Station - 149-151 Prince Edward Road, South Shields, NE34 8PL - Rated five-stars on November 15, 2022.

NE35

Spice Junction - 7 Hutton Street, Boldon Colliery, NE35 9LW - Rated five-stars on May 6, 2021.