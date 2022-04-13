South Tyneside Indian restaurant awarded a four star hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency
An Indian restaurant in East Boldon has been awarded a four star hygiene rating following an inspection by the Food Standards Agency.
The Eastern Touch, on Station Approach in East Boldon, was given the score following an assessment on Monday, March 7, according to the Food Standards Agency's website.
Hygiene ratings are awarded by inspectors from zero to five, with a four star rating meaning that “hygiene standards are good".
Inspectors assess three key areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building as well as management of food safety.
The Eastern Touch was rated “good” for hygienic food handling and management of food safety, with hygienic food handling rated “generally satisfactory” by inspectors.
Food safety officers said that cleanliness and condition of facilities and building were “generally satisfactory”.
The recent assessment means that of South Tyneside's 190 restaurants, cafes and canteens that have ratings, 121 (64%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.