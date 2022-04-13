South Tyneside Indian restaurant awarded a four star hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency

The Eastern Touch, on Station Approach in East Boldon, was given the score following an assessment on Monday, March 7, according to the Food Standards Agency's website.

Inspectors assess three key areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building as well as management of food safety.

The Eastern Touch in East Boldon was awarded a four star food hygiene rating by food safety inspectors. Photo: Google Maps.

The Eastern Touch was rated “good” for hygienic food handling and management of food safety, with hygienic food handling rated “generally satisfactory” by inspectors.

Food safety officers said that cleanliness and condition of facilities and building were “generally satisfactory”.