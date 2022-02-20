South Tyneside pub crowned Sunderland and South Tyneside’s CAMRA Pub of the Year for the second time

The Marine was voted Pub of the Year 2022 by CAMRA (the Campaign for Real Ale) members in Sunderland and South Tyneside.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, The Marine could not enjoy the full benefit from the boost that the competition brings as the regional and national rounds were cancelled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at The Marine pub celebrate winning Sunderland & South Tyneside's CAMRA branch Pub of the Year.

With the competition not held last year, the pub will now go into the regional round where it will be judged along with Durham, Darlington, Tyneside and Northumberland pubs for a place in the national competition.

Speaking about their recent win, assistant manager Claire Pallas-Drummond said that everyone was “over the moon” at the result.

She commented: “When the owners Steph and Alex found out, they sent out a big message to all of the staff thanking them for their efforts.

"Given the problems caused by the pandemic, things like this make all the hard work feel like it was worth it as throughout all the hardship, we managed to keep going.

"Everyone is just over the moon with the winning the award for the second time.”

Since it was announced that the pub had won the award, staff have received messages of support from many of their regular customers.

Claire added: "The customers have all been so supportive of us winning the award, we’ve had so many messages of congratulations from our regulars.

"It is nice to know that people enjoy drinking here as much as we all enjoy working in the pub.”

The press and public affairs spokesman for the Sunderland and South Tyneside CAMRA branch, Michael Wynne, has wished The Marine well on the next stage of the competition.

He said: “We congratulate the winners on their awards in what has been a very difficult couple of years for pubs and clubs.

“We also wish the pubs every success in the national stages of the competition.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling South Tyneside’s stories for generations to come.