These are some of the top tattoo shops in South Tyneside.
These are some of the top tattoo shops in South Tyneside.

South Tyneside tattoos: The best tattoo shops in South Shields, Jarrow and more according to Google reviews

If you are looking for your first or an extention to your current artwork, these are the places to go.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:08 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 14:24 BST

Whether you want to get a new tattoo with a deep personal meaning or simply like an art style and want to make sure it remains a part of you, there are so many places across South Tyneside and the wider North East where hugely talented artists will give you whatever you want.

While opinions on tattoos may vary, their popularity remains undeniable as more and more people embrace the art form.

These are the top rated tatto shops in and around Newcastle according to Google reviews. All shops need over 20 reviews to qualify.

Valonia Tattoo on Frederick Street in South Shields has a five star rating from 43 reviews.

1. Valonia Tattoo

Valonia Tattoo on Frederick Street in South Shields has a five star rating from 43 reviews. Photo: Google

Ink Spot Tattoo Studio on Collingwood Street has a five star rating from 24 reviews.

2. Ink Spot

Ink Spot Tattoo Studio on Collingwood Street has a five star rating from 24 reviews. Photo: Google

Viking Tattoo Studio on Ellison Street in Jarrow has a five star rating from 20 reviews.

3. Viking Tattoo Studio

Viking Tattoo Studio on Ellison Street in Jarrow has a five star rating from 20 reviews. Photo: Google

Pretty and Ink Tattoo Studio on Dean Road in South Shields has a 4.9 rating from 39 reviews.

4. Pretty and Ink

Pretty and Ink Tattoo Studio on Dean Road in South Shields has a 4.9 rating from 39 reviews. Photo: Google

