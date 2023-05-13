News you can trust since 1849
South Tyneside vets: The best vets in and around the region according to Google reviews

We all want the best for our pets, and these are some of the top options across South Shields, Hebburn, Boldon and beyond according to those using the services.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 13th May 2023, 07:00 BST

As pet owners, we all want to make sure our furry friends are in top condition and check ups or other vet services can be a great way to care for your smallest family member.

These are the top rated vets in and around South Shields, Boldon and beyond according to Google reviews.

Bridge Referrals in Boldon Business Park has a perfect five star rating from 25 reviews.

1. Bridge Referrals

Bridge Referrals in Boldon Business Park has a perfect five star rating from 25 reviews. Photo: Google

Westoe Vets on Westoe Road in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 168 reviews.

2. Westoe Vets

Westoe Vets on Westoe Road in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 168 reviews. Photo: Google

The Vets4Pets branch on Prince Edward Road in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 529 reviews.

3. Vets4Pets South Shields

The Vets4Pets branch on Prince Edward Road in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 529 reviews. Photo: Google

The Vets4Pets South Shields Quays site is found in South Shields' Pets at Home site on Henry Robson Way. The vets has a 4.7 rating from 228 reviews.

4. Vets4Pets Quays

The Vets4Pets South Shields Quays site is found in South Shields' Pets at Home site on Henry Robson Way. The vets has a 4.7 rating from 228 reviews. Photo: Google

