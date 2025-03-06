Specsavers Home Visits in Sunderland expands hearing service area to cover South Tyneside

A home visiting opticians’ service based in the North East has expanded its service offering to cover more of the region than ever before.

The Newcastle domiciliary business, which is based in Sunderland but covers every corner of the North East and Cumbria for home visit optical and audiology treatments, has increased the coverage of its hearing services to include Sunderland and South Tyneside.

The service, which only launched in the autumn of 2024, will also have provision of NHS services, too, as the business expands to offer a vital lifeline to many.

Specsavers Home Visits opticians bring all the expertise and equipment of a store optician with them on the road, with everything modified to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for customers.

The Newcastle business, which stretches across Cumbria and Northumberland, serves on average 10,000 people a year.

Specsavers Newcastle Home Visits customer services director Kelly Rowe says: ‘We are delighted to be expanding our services to reach more customers across the North East.

‘We love serving the region and are really pleased to have seen a great uptake in Sunderland and South Tyneside already.’

Specsavers’ team of experienced mobile opticians provide a comprehensive eye care service and customers can benefit from a free NHS-funded eye test, a wide selection of glasses and high standards of care – all from the comfort of their own home. Specsavers Home Visits covers more than 90% of the UK.

The Specsavers Home Visits teams can also visit patients in care homes and sheltered housing. For more information, call Specsavers Home Visits service on 0191 933 6468 or visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests.

To find out if you’re eligible for a Specsavers home visit please follow the steps here: https://www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests/eligibility