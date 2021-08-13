Supporters get new way to keep up with South Shields FC

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall is South Shields FC honorary president and a shareholder in the club

The new partnership with Over-The-Top (OTT) platform Recast will give fans a new way to experience the action and reaction from Mariners games

Daniel Prince, South Shields FC’s head of media and communications, said: “We’re delighted to be joining Recast and are excited as to the opportunities this partnership provides.

"We are looking forward to expanding our content offering for supporters as we aim to provide more behind-the-scenes coverage, features and interviews than ever before.

“We’ll continue to share match highlights, club updates and interviews on our existing social platforms and website however all the coverage our fans have come to expect from us will now be available in one handy place - Recast.

"In addition to our traditional coverage, we'll also be adding exclusive content and features, only for those fans that follow our Recast channel.”

He added: “Ensuring that we create sustainable financial solutions to ensure the longevity of the club, without impacting our fans, is essential. Knowing that they can go onto our Recast channel and watch our content, which will in-turn generate revenue for the club, is a win-win for everyone involved.”

Andy Meikle, founder and CEO at Recast, added: “Clubs, of all levels, are now looking for alternative ways to maximise their earning potential without having further financial impact on fans.

"Previously there was no option but to distribute short-form content and highlights via social media unless you could afford your own OTT solution, however now there is.

"Recast. We’re providing a much-needed, free alternative which allows clubs like South Shields FC to revolutionise their digital strategy that will future proof their club and bolster earnings for years to come.”

Clubs already on the platform include Manchester City, Hibernian FC and Hibernian Women as well as Queens Park Rangers, with more to follow suit.

Due to demand from rights holders, Recast also recently announced their solution is now available in more than 70 countries (available in the US and Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, the Middle East and North Africa as well as the UK). This means that fans across the globe will now have access to affordable content whilst rights holders, like South Shields FC, will be able to maximise their global reach and take advantage of untapped audiences.

Content will be available immediately on Recast and fans can now become a part of the South Shields FC community by visiting: https://share.recast.app/u/6JgMX?referrer=6JgMX