Take a bite out of discount dining with return of South Tyneside Restaurant Week

It’s been announced that the initiative aimed at driving footfall to the borough’s cafes and restaurants will return from October 10-16, 2022, after a two-year absence due to covid restrictions.

The event offers residents and visitors the chance to sample a wide range of cuisines at a special discounted price at almost 40 venues across the borough, at venues such as Colman’s, Delhi6, Ritrovo, Up North Pizzeria, The Clifton and many more.

Eateries across the borough will be offering special two course set menus throughout the week.

South Tyneside Restaurant Week returns

Councillor Joan Atkinson, Deputy Leader and Lead Member for Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy, said: “South Tyneside Restaurant Week is a brilliant initiative which has been greatly missed over the last two years.

“We have some amazing culinary talent across the borough and our hospitality industry is second to none. Restaurant Week is a wonderful opportunity for venues across our towns and villages to showcase their high-quality food and for our residents and visitors to sample it at a discounted price.”

A number of restaurants are coming back to take part in the 2022 programme as well as some new faces from across South Tyneside.

For a full list of venues taking part, menus and updates about Restaurant Week visit www.visitsouthtyneside.co.uk/article/8508/South-Tyneside-Restaurant-Week

Delhi 6 owner Shah Lalon Amin

Or search South Tyneside Events on Facebook or follow STynesideEvents on Twitter.

To book a table, simply contact the participating business direct and request the Restaurant Week menu. Offers are subject availability and terms and conditions apply.

Restaurants that are interested in signing up for South Tyneside Restaurant Week are asked to email [email protected] or call (0191) 424 7385.

The Up North Pizzeria & Deli

Colmans Seafood Temple