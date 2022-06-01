South Tyneside food safety inspectors have awarded these places across the borough four and five-star food hygiene ratings after visiting the venues to carry out assessments.

A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means “the hygiene standards are very good” and fully comply with the law, while a four star rating means “hygiene standards are good.”

Inspectors look at areas including; hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.

Food safety officers have inspected a number venues of across South Tyneside in April. Picture: Google Maps.

For a business to get the top rating, they must do well in all three elements and if the top rating is not given, the officer will explain the actions needed to improve their hygiene rating.

Scroll down to read the full list of five star and four star-rated businesses in postcode order.

NE32

Simonside Primary School, Glasgow Road, Jarrow, NE32 4AU – rated five stars on April 8, 2022.

The Steamboat was given a five-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Heron Foods, Hedworth Lane, Jarrow, NE32 4ED – rated five stars on April 21, 2022.

NE33

Coffee Shop, Site 15 Amusement Park Caravan Site, South Promenade, South Shields, NE33 2JZ – rated five stars on April 12, 2022.

The Chichester Arms, 1 Chichester Road, South Shields, NE33 4AA – rated five stars on April 21, 2022.

The Red Hut was given a four-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

The Steamboat, 27 Mill Dam, South Shields, NE33 1EQ – rated five stars on April 07, 2022.

Smokey Joe's Traditional German Sausage, Site 15 Amusement Park Caravan Site, South Promenade, South Shields, NE33 2JZ – rated four stars on April 12, 2022.

The Red Hut, 100-102 Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JF – rated four stars on April 4, 2022.

Heron Foods on Hedworth Lane was judged to have a five-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

NE34

Readhead Park Veterans Club House, Sunderland Road, South Shields, NE34 6HR – rated five stars on April 7, 2022.

Fresh Green Fruit and Vegetables, Indian Grocery, 177-179 Prince Edward Road, South Shields, NE34 8PL – rated five stars on April 22, 2022.

The Lake, 69 Lake Avenue, South Shields, NE34 7AY – rated five stars on April 21, 2022.

Contact Cooks, 65 Rodin Avenue, South Shields, NE34 8JA – rated four stars on April 5, 2022.

Sunny House, 65 Boldon Lane, South Shields, NE34 0AR – rated four stars on April 4, 2022.