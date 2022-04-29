South Tyneside Council’s food safety inspectors have awarded these South Tyneside businesses four and five star food hygiene ratings after carrying out assessments since February.
A five-star rating is top of the scale and means “the hygiene standards are very good” and fully comply with the law, while a four star rating means “hygiene standards are good.”
Scroll down to read the full list of five-star and four-star rated businesses in South Tyneside in postcode order.
NE32
Codfellas, Stanhope Road, Jarrow, NE32 3UB – rated five stars on March 28.
Nisa, Calf Close Lane, Jarrow, NE32 4SX – rated five stars on March 21.
NE33
1 More Than 2 Brew, Portberry Street, South Shields, NE33 1QX – rated four stars on March, 16.
The Sand Dancer, Sea Road, South Shields, NE33 2LD – rated four stars on March 10.
Maanek Takeaway, Frederick Street, South Shields, NE33 5EA – rated four stars on March 8.
Marios Pizza House, Stanhope Parade, South Shields, NE33 4BA – rated four stars on March 14.
Rosies 2, Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2HT – rated four stars on March 2.
Sea Change Cafe & Arts Venue, Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JF – rated four stars on March 17.
Zeera Indian Cuisine, Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JQ – rated four stars on March 21.
Ashfield Nursery & Early Learning, Stanhope Road, South Shields, NE33 4RT – rated five stars on March 11.
Chichester Court Care Home, Chichester Road, South Shields, NE33 4HE – rated five stars on March 21.
Avides NE LTD, Garwood Street, South Shields, NE33 5AG – rated five stars on March 21.
Colmans Seafood Temple, Sea Road, South Shields, NE33 2LD – rated five stars on March 10.
H2N Nutrition, Stanhope Road, South Shields, NE33 4BU – rated five stars on March 21.
North East Beef Limited, Victoria Road, South Shields, NE33 4NQ – rated five stars on March 17.
NE34
Planet Pizza, Boldon Lane, South Shields, NE34 0AR – rated four stars on March 15.
Turkuaz, Boldon Lane, South Shields, NE34 0AR – rated four stars on March 15.
Coffey By Name, Highfield Road, South Shields, NE34 6HF – rated four stars on March 16.
Simon’s Take-away, Tasmania Road, South Shields, NE34 9DX – rated four stars on March 4.
Simpson's News, Henderson Road, South Shields, NE34 9QW – rated four stars on March 18.
South Shields Golf Club Ltd, Hillcrest, South Shields, NE34 8EG – rated four stars on March 9.
Ashfield Nursery, Harton Lane, South Shields, NE34 0PL – rated five stars on March 17.
Sweet Freakz, Prince Edward Road, South Shields, NE34 8PJ – rated five stars on March 21.
NE35
Log Fired BBQ Shack, Lawson Court, Boldon Colliery, NE35 9NH – rated five stars on March 28.
NE36
The Eastern Touch, Station Approach, East Boldon, NE36 0AB – rated four stars on March 7.
East Boldon Chop Suey House, Front Street, East Boldon, NE36 0SF – rated four stars on March 4.
The Black Horse, Rectory Bank, West Boldon, NE36 0QQ – rated four stars on March 4.
The Travelling Man, Newcastle Road, West Boldon, NE36 0BQ – rated four stars on March 10.