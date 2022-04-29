South Tyneside Council’s food safety inspectors have awarded these South Tyneside businesses four and five star food hygiene ratings after carrying out assessments since February.

Scroll down to read the full list of five-star and four-star rated businesses in South Tyneside in postcode order.

Food safety inspectors have been assessing a number of venues across South Tyneside throughout March.

NE32

Codfellas, Stanhope Road, Jarrow, NE32 3UB – rated five stars on March 28.

Nisa, Calf Close Lane, Jarrow, NE32 4SX – rated five stars on March 21.

NE33

1 More Than 2 Brew, Portberry Street, South Shields, NE33 1QX – rated four stars on March, 16.

The Sand Dancer, Sea Road, South Shields, NE33 2LD – rated four stars on March 10.

Maanek Takeaway, Frederick Street, South Shields, NE33 5EA – rated four stars on March 8.

Marios Pizza House, Stanhope Parade, South Shields, NE33 4BA – rated four stars on March 14.

Rosies 2, Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2HT – rated four stars on March 2.

Sea Change Cafe & Arts Venue, Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JF – rated four stars on March 17.

Zeera Indian Cuisine, Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JQ – rated four stars on March 21.

Ashfield Nursery & Early Learning, Stanhope Road, South Shields, NE33 4RT – rated five stars on March 11.

Chichester Court Care Home, Chichester Road, South Shields, NE33 4HE – rated five stars on March 21.

Avides NE LTD, Garwood Street, South Shields, NE33 5AG – rated five stars on March 21.

Colmans Seafood Temple, Sea Road, South Shields, NE33 2LD – rated five stars on March 10.

H2N Nutrition, Stanhope Road, South Shields, NE33 4BU – rated five stars on March 21.

North East Beef Limited, Victoria Road, South Shields, NE33 4NQ – rated five stars on March 17.

NE34

Planet Pizza, Boldon Lane, South Shields, NE34 0AR – rated four stars on March 15.

Turkuaz, Boldon Lane, South Shields, NE34 0AR – rated four stars on March 15.

Coffey By Name, Highfield Road, South Shields, NE34 6HF – rated four stars on March 16.

Simon’s Take-away, Tasmania Road, South Shields, NE34 9DX – rated four stars on March 4.

Simpson's News, Henderson Road, South Shields, NE34 9QW – rated four stars on March 18.

South Shields Golf Club Ltd, Hillcrest, South Shields, NE34 8EG – rated four stars on March 9.

Ashfield Nursery, Harton Lane, South Shields, NE34 0PL – rated five stars on March 17.

Sweet Freakz, Prince Edward Road, South Shields, NE34 8PJ – rated five stars on March 21.

NE35

Log Fired BBQ Shack, Lawson Court, Boldon Colliery, NE35 9NH – rated five stars on March 28.

NE36

The Eastern Touch, Station Approach, East Boldon, NE36 0AB – rated four stars on March 7.

East Boldon Chop Suey House, Front Street, East Boldon, NE36 0SF – rated four stars on March 4.

The Black Horse, Rectory Bank, West Boldon, NE36 0QQ – rated four stars on March 4.