The 28 South Tyneside businesses awarded four and five star food hygiene ratings since March, according to the Food Standards Agency

A total of 28 premises across South Tyneside have been rated four and five stars since March 2022.

By Ryan Smith
Friday, 29th April 2022, 2:03 pm

South Tyneside Council’s food safety inspectors have awarded these South Tyneside businesses four and five star food hygiene ratings after carrying out assessments since February.

A five-star rating is top of the scale and means “the hygiene standards are very good” and fully comply with the law, while a four star rating means “hygiene standards are good.”

Scroll down to read the full list of five-star and four-star rated businesses in South Tyneside in postcode order.

Food safety inspectors have been assessing a number of venues across South Tyneside throughout March.

NE32

Codfellas, Stanhope Road, Jarrow, NE32 3UB – rated five stars on March 28.

Nisa, Calf Close Lane, Jarrow, NE32 4SX – rated five stars on March 21.

NE33

The Sand Dancer was awarded a four star hygiene rating.

1 More Than 2 Brew, Portberry Street, South Shields, NE33 1QX – rated four stars on March, 16.

The Sand Dancer, Sea Road, South Shields, NE33 2LD – rated four stars on March 10.

Maanek Takeaway, Frederick Street, South Shields, NE33 5EA – rated four stars on March 8.

Marios Pizza House, Stanhope Parade, South Shields, NE33 4BA – rated four stars on March 14.

Colmans Seafood Temple was awarded a five star food hygiene rating.

Rosies 2, Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2HT – rated four stars on March 2.

Sea Change Cafe & Arts Venue, Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JF – rated four stars on March 17.

Zeera Indian Cuisine, Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JQ – rated four stars on March 21.

Ashfield Nursery & Early Learning, Stanhope Road, South Shields, NE33 4RT – rated five stars on March 11.

South Shields Golf Club was given a four star food hygiene rating.

Chichester Court Care Home, Chichester Road, South Shields, NE33 4HE – rated five stars on March 21.

Avides NE LTD, Garwood Street, South Shields, NE33 5AG – rated five stars on March 21.

Colmans Seafood Temple, Sea Road, South Shields, NE33 2LD – rated five stars on March 10.

H2N Nutrition, Stanhope Road, South Shields, NE33 4BU – rated five stars on March 21.

North East Beef Limited, Victoria Road, South Shields, NE33 4NQ – rated five stars on March 17.

NE34

The Black Horse was awarded a four star food hygiene rating.

Planet Pizza, Boldon Lane, South Shields, NE34 0AR – rated four stars on March 15.

Turkuaz, Boldon Lane, South Shields, NE34 0AR – rated four stars on March 15.

Coffey By Name, Highfield Road, South Shields, NE34 6HF – rated four stars on March 16.

Simon’s Take-away, Tasmania Road, South Shields, NE34 9DX – rated four stars on March 4.

Simpson's News, Henderson Road, South Shields, NE34 9QW – rated four stars on March 18.

South Shields Golf Club Ltd, Hillcrest, South Shields, NE34 8EG – rated four stars on March 9.

Ashfield Nursery, Harton Lane, South Shields, NE34 0PL – rated five stars on March 17.

Sweet Freakz, Prince Edward Road, South Shields, NE34 8PJ – rated five stars on March 21.

NE35

Log Fired BBQ Shack, Lawson Court, Boldon Colliery, NE35 9NH – rated five stars on March 28.

NE36

The Eastern Touch, Station Approach, East Boldon, NE36 0AB – rated four stars on March 7.

East Boldon Chop Suey House, Front Street, East Boldon, NE36 0SF – rated four stars on March 4.

The Black Horse, Rectory Bank, West Boldon, NE36 0QQ – rated four stars on March 4.

The Travelling Man, Newcastle Road, West Boldon, NE36 0BQ – rated four stars on March 10.

