Our list features a mixture of traditional takeaways and restaurants spread across the borough with plenty of variety on offer.
Here are 10 of the best places for pizza in South Tyneside, according to Google ratings (minimum 30 reviews).
Let us know your favourite venue for a pizza!
1. Gallo Nero
Gallo Nero in Chichester has a 4.9 rating from 32 reviews.
Photo: Google maps
2. Italianish
Italianish on Ocean Road in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 183 reviews.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Frydays Fish Bar and Grill
Frydays Fish Bar and Grill on Smithy Street in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 285 reviews.
Photo: Google Maps
4. Ristorante Bravi
Ristorante Bravi has 4.6 stars from 223 reviews.
Photo: Tim Richardson