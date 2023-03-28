News you can trust since 1849
These South Tyneside fish and chip shops all have five star food hygiene ratings.

The fish and chip shops in South Tyneside a five star food hygiene rating

Areas by the coast are renowned for their fish and chips – and South Tyneside is no exception to that rule.

By Ryan Smith
Published 28th Mar 2023, 17:20 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 17:21 BST

The borough has an abundance of fish and chip shops so making a decision on where to get your fish supper from can be a hard choice.

From TripAdvisor reviews to recommendations from friends, there is plenty that can sway a decision.

However, it is hard to ignore where to eat when your local fish and chip shop has been awarded a five star hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

Here are the fish and chip shops in South Tyneside that have been awarded a five star hygiene rating.

Billy's Fish and Chips, on Horsley Hill Square, was given a five star food hygiene rating on September 2, 2019.

1. Billy's Fish and Chips

Billy's Fish and Chips, on Horsley Hill Square, was given a five star food hygiene rating on September 2, 2019.

Dhillons Fish Inn, on Station Road, was given a five star food hygiene rating on March 26, 2021.

2. Dhillons Fish Inn

Dhillons Fish Inn, on Station Road, was given a five star food hygiene rating on March 26, 2021.

Fast Fry, on Hindmarch Drive, was given a five star food hygiene rating on March 19, 2021.

3. Fast Fry

Fast Fry, on Hindmarch Drive, was given a five star food hygiene rating on March 19, 2021.

Boldon Fish Bar, on Hedworth Lane, was given a five star food hygiene rating on April 1, 2021.

4. Boldon Fish Bar

Boldon Fish Bar, on Hedworth Lane, was given a five star food hygiene rating on April 1, 2021.

