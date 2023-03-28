The fish and chip shops in South Tyneside a five star food hygiene rating

Areas by the coast are renowned for their fish and chips – and South Tyneside is no exception to that rule.

The borough has an abundance of fish and chip shops so making a decision on where to get your fish supper from can be a hard choice.

From TripAdvisor reviews to recommendations from friends, there is plenty that can sway a decision.

However, it is hard to ignore where to eat when your local fish and chip shop has been awarded a five star hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

Here are the fish and chip shops in South Tyneside that have been awarded a five star hygiene rating.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Billy's Fish and Chips Billy's Fish and Chips, on Horsley Hill Square, was given a five star food hygiene rating on September 2, 2019. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Dhillons Fish Inn Dhillons Fish Inn, on Station Road, was given a five star food hygiene rating on March 26, 2021. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Fast Fry Fast Fry, on Hindmarch Drive, was given a five star food hygiene rating on March 19, 2021. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Boldon Fish Bar Boldon Fish Bar, on Hedworth Lane, was given a five star food hygiene rating on April 1, 2021. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales