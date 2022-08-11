The four South Tyneside premises recently awarded four-star food hygiene ratings

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council food safety inspectors have given a number of local businesses and premises four and five-star food hygiene ratings after recent assessments were carried out.

When a premises is given a four-star rating, it means that “hygiene standards are good”, while reaching a full five-star rating means that inspectors have classified standards as “very good”.

During an inspection, officers look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety.

South Tyneside premises recently awarded four star food hygiene ratings

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In order to get a top rating of five, a business must do well in all elements of food hygiene standards and if this is not given the officer will explain the actions needed to improve.

Scroll down to read the full list of five-star and four-star rated businesses in postcode order:

NE32

Masterchef, South Shields

Best Pizza Jarrow, 74 Ellison Street, Jarrow, NE32 3HX - awarded 4 stars on July 1

NE33

Apna Ghar - 124-126 Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JF - Awarded 4 stars on July 4

Masterchef - 2 New Green Street, South Shields NE33 5DL, awarded four stars on June 27

JJ's Deli, Boldon Colliery

NE35

JJ's Deli - 20 North Road, Boldon Colliery, NE35 9AR - Awarded four stars on June 30