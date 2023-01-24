News you can trust since 1849
Italianish Spanish on Ocean Road in South Shields has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from 268 Google reviews.

The highest-rated South Tyneside "romantic" restaurants on Google reviews to try this Valentine's Day

The most romantic day of the year is nearly here and couples are spoilt for choice when it comes to where to eat across the region.

By Jason Button
6 hours ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 10:20am

If you and your significant other are stuck for ideas on where to go this Valentine’s Day there are lots of options across South Tyneside.These are the highest-rated restaurants in and around South Tyneside which have been described as romantic on Google reviews.

1. Lasun

Lasun on Dean Road in South Shields is an Indian restaurant which has a 4.8 rating from 213 Google reviews.

2. Bistro Romano

Bistro Romano in Cleadon has a 4.8 rating from 207 Google reviews.

3. Spice Garden

Back on Ocean Road in South Shields, Spice Garden has a 4.7 rating from 321 Google reviews.

4. Ristorante Bravi

Ristorante Bravi on North Street in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 251 Google reviews.

