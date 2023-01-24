The highest-rated South Tyneside "romantic" restaurants on Google reviews to try this Valentine's Day
The most romantic day of the year is nearly here and couples are spoilt for choice when it comes to where to eat across the region.
If you and your significant other are stuck for ideas on where to go this Valentine’s Day there are lots of options across South Tyneside.These are the highest-rated restaurants in and around South Tyneside which have been described as romantic on Google reviews.
Page 1 of 4