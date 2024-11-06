The North East Hotels Association celebrates excellence at annual awards gala

The North East Hotels Association (NEHA) hosted a highly successful Excellence Awards event last month, reaffirming its pivotal role in driving the region’s hospitality industry forward.

Representing over 50 of the North East’s leading hotels, NEHA continues to provide support, foster collaboration, and advocate for key changes in the industry.

Held at the prestigious Federation Brewery, the sold-out event was attended by more than 400 guests, including local business leaders, hospitality professionals, and regional influencers.

With the North East’s tourism and hospitality sector playing a significant role in the local economy, this event shines a spotlight on the industry’s ongoing contribution to the region’s growth.

The evening celebrated the achievements of the sector’s finest across 11 award categories, each sponsored by a key local business. The winners exemplified the dedication, innovation, and excellence required to thrive in today’s challenging hospitality landscape.

Notable winners included:

· Warmest Welcome (Sponsored by Nearby Taxis): Victoria Mario – Maldron Hotel

· Best Newcomer (Sponsored by North East Chamber of Commerce): Ella Kermode – Gisborough Hall

· Culinary Excellence (Sponsored by Crosbys Catering): Ben Watson – Hotel Indigo Newcastle

· Sales Excellence (Sponsored by Destination North East England): Robyn Peace – Ramside Hall

· Service Excellence (Sponsored by Ringtons): Sam Smith – Rockliffe Hall

· Inspirational Leader (Sponsored by The Roberts Family): Rob Hawes – Delta by Marriott Durham

· Cleanliness Excellence (Sponsored by Fishers Linen): Housekeeping Team – Hotel Indigo Newcastle

· Support Services (Sponsored by RDA Limited): Kieran Gunn – Hotel Indigo Newcastle

· Rising Star (Sponsored by Expedia): Ryan Muncaster – Maldron Hotel

· Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Award (Sponsored by SOS Group): Gisborough Hall Hotel

· Community Award (Sponsored by Booking.com): Maldron Hotel

Guests were treated to an elegant three-course meal provided by Bidfood paired with wines from Lancaster Wines and live entertainment by the band Storm. The evening, hosted by local personality Charlie Richmond, struck a perfect balance between glamour and celebration, as the audience recognised the best in the industry while networking with the North East’s top business minds.

Speaking at the event, NEHA Co-Chair Anna Wadcock, General Manager of Maldron Hotel Newcastle, emphasised the importance of resilience and innovation in today’s hospitality market:

"Our industry has faced unparalleled challenges in recent years, but what we see tonight is an incredible testament to the adaptability and creativity of the people who make hospitality in the North East truly world-class."

Co-Chair Sarah Harrison, General Manager of Delta by Marriott Newcastle Gateshead, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the association’s continued focus on skills development and talent retention:

"The Excellence Awards are not just about recognising achievement; they’re about setting a standard for the future. At NEHA, we are dedicated to nurturing the next generation of talent, ensuring our industry remains vibrant and strong."

The event comes at a crucial time for the region, with a renewed focus on supporting local businesses amid broader economic uncertainty. The hospitality sector remains a key employer and driver of tourism in the North East, contributing significantly to the region's GDP.

The North East Hotels Association remains at the forefront of this progress, continuously advocating for improvements, offering guidance to its members, and fostering collaboration to ensure the region’s hospitality sector remains competitive on the national stage.